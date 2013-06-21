© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Microscholarships: An Instant Conversation

By Linton Weeks
Published June 21, 2013 at 10:11 AM CDT

Starter: Yeah, have you heard of this new group in San Francisco called ?

Explainer: It's all about microfunding for scholarships. High-schoolers sign up and if they make good grades and participate in certain school and community activities, they earn college-scholarship money along the way.

Impressive Depth: The novel idea is being championed by some heavy hitters, like Facebook, the and a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs called . The microscholarships are funded by various colleges, businesses and nonprofits.

Quote You Can Quote: I read somewhere that Preston Silverman, the founder and CEO of Raise Labs, told Gigaom: "We're rethinking how students access financial aid for college. The system is really complicated. ... And it happens at the end of high school, when it can be too late."

Closer: So, you can see why Raise Labs the 2013 Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition at the University of Pennsylvania and took $75,000 in prize money back to California.

