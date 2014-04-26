© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Education

Struggling To Get Out Of Poverty: The 'Two Generation' Approach

By Eric Westervelt
Published April 26, 2014 at 4:19 PM CDT

Policy makers and thinkers have long debated how best to help low-income families break the cycle of generational poverty. A lot of people think one key is high-quality early childhood education. Others say equally important is support parents with job training and education, to get them into stable, decent paying jobs.

In Tulsa, Okla., an experimental program is trying to do both. Career Advance gives vulnerable mothers access to high-quality preschool as well as to life coaching, financial incentives and intensive job training in in-demand fields like nursing and health care.

You can meet two mothers trying to make their way through Career Advance, and hear more about how they're faring, here.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
