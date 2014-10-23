Wave Away Math Homework With An App
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Suppose you need the answer to 70 times five?
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
It's 350.
INSKEEP: Or 12 times four.
GREENE: 48.
INSKEEP: That's impressive, David.
GREENE: Well, thank you.
INSKEEP: Anyway, Wired reviewed a math homework app. Wave a smartphone camera over a math problem and the phone answers 32 times 23.
GREENE: 736.
INSKEEP: David...
GREENE: Sorry, I just love this phone.
INSKEEP: ...It is just not like the old days when you had to type the numbers in the calculator yourself.
