© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

There Are Fewer New Teachers. And No One Seems Surprised.

By Owen Phillips
Published March 7, 2015 at 11:23 AM CST

Earlier this week we reported on the decline in teachers entering the profession.

And the responses from social media poured in.

From Facebook

facebook.com
/ facebook.com
/
facebook.com
/ facebook.com
/
facebook.com
/ facebook.com
/
facebook.com
/ facebook.com
/
facebook.com
/ facebook.com
/

From Twitter

From Instagram

instagram.com
/ instagram.com
/

Now, what about the other side: Why do teachers stay in the profession?Reach out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. We're on Twitter at @npr_ed. Our Facebook page is here or you can drop us an email at NPREd@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

EducationNPR News
Owen Phillips