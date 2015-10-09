Separate Shootings Reported At Universities In Arizona, Texas

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

More news today on guns and schools. A shooting Flagstaff, Ariz., took place early this morning outside a residence hall at Northern Arizona University. One person was killed. Police arrested a freshman there who's now been charged with first degree murder.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The university police chief said the incident is related to a conflict between two groups of students. Delta Chi, one of the fraternities on campus, issued a statement confirming the involvement of some its members. The suspect was not a member.

MCEVERS: And in Texas late this morning, a shooting on the edge of Texas Southern University's campus left one dead - a freshman. It was the third shooting at Texas Southern this week and the fourth this semester. The school locked down its campus and canceled classes for the rest of the day.

SIEGEL: All this as President Obama went to Roseburg, Ore., to meet privately with families of victims of last week's shooting at Umpqua Community College.