Going There: Who Needs College?

Does everyone really needa college education?

For more than a century, Wisconsin has held up the basic idea that every student should have the chance to earn a college degree and that a public university system bolsters growth and investment throughout the state.

But now there's a growing debate on whether the cost of a diploma is really worth it.

Students and families are taking on enormous debt with no guarantee of a well-paying job. Some ask whether technical or online learning might be the smarter choice.

Meanwhile, others question whether universities still maintain their status as safe havens for intellectual inquiry. Some argue political correctness has so infused the academic experience that conservative ideas are no longer accepted.

Has college lost its role as a place to challenge one's personal and political thinking?

