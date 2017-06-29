Only Student In Canadian Class Named Valedictorian

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Jordan Macgillivary. The 18-year-old was the valedictorian with the top grades in his class at Advocate District School in Nova Scotia, Canada. Impressive, even if he is the only graduate. Yes, the rural school has a graduating class of one. He tells the CBC, his only two classmates transferred in the 10th grade. Despite the class size, the school will still hold a graduation ceremony.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Hope he gets to give a speech.

INSKEEP: Yeah, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.