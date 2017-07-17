What Do Schools Need To End Sexual Assault On Campus?

“Many things are not working well,” said Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in a recent Q&A about sexual assault on college campuses.

Following meetings with victims’ advocates and organizations who fight for the rights of the accused, DeVos weighed in on the need for enforcement of Title IX protections in cases of campus sexual assault or harassment. The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has nearly 500 open sexual assault cases right now and some students have been waiting years for a resolution.

DeVos has promised to do more listening, but when it comes to preventing more of these crimes on campus and offering justice for victims and those falsely accused, what do the federal guidelines say … and should they change?

GUESTS

Sara Yzaguirre, Coordinator for Victim Advocacy Services, American University

Laura Dunn, Attorney; Executive Director and founder, SurvJustice

Neena Chaudhry, Director of Education, National Women’s Law Center

Stuart Taylor, Contributing editor, National Journal; co-author, “The Campus Rape Frenzy: The Attack on Due Process at America’s Universities”

Jon Krakauer, Author, “MISSOULA: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.