What Can I Do To Stop Hate Groups?

The violent racism we saw in Charlottesville, Virginia is not new.

But after last weekend’s attack, many people are looking for new ideas about how to stop extremists. On Monday’s show, our guest Jameta Barlow said “Everyone needs to do something every day.”

But what? What is the most productive response to a white nationalist rally in your town? Or on your campus? What should you do if a cousin says something racist at Thanksgiving?

Is there an effective way to stop hate, stay safe and still preserve everyone’s First Amendment rights?

GUESTS

Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists.”

Zeynep Tufekci, Assistant professor, School of Information, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She writes regularly on her blog: Technosociology.org

Don Harmon, Illinois state senator

Lecia Brooks, Outreach director, Southern Poverty Law Center

Sammy Rangel, Executive director and co-founder, Life After Hate

