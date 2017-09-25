Pulling The Plug On Free Speech Week

With guest host John Donvan.

A controversial event planned for this week at the University of California at Berkeley has been officially called off.

“Free Speech Week” was the brainchild of a conservative student group that invited far-right provocateurs like Steve Bannon and Milo Yiannopoulos to speak on campus. Over the weekend, the four-day event was canceled.

It’s the latest major incident adding fuel to the debate over whether colleges should help protect students from offensive or hateful speech. Do the risks of allowing safe spaces to be infiltrated outweigh the benefits of upholding free expression on campuses?

GUESTS

Nicholas Dirks, Former chancellor, University of California, Berkeley

