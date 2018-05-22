Should Students Stay Away From School?

There was another school shooting in the U.S. on Friday.

This time in Santa Fe, Texas.

Santa Fe High School had a shooting plan and armed police officers. Ten people died.

Dozens of students have been shot and killed this year alone. What was once an unthinkable strategy has become common enough that some are wondering whether to send their kids to school at all unless something changes.

This is brilliant, and tragically necessary.

What if no children went to school until gun laws changed to keep them safe?

My family is all in if we can do this at scale.

Parents, will you please join us? https://t.co/Yo4wsFuJI5

— Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) May 18, 2018

How are you coping?

GUESTS

Dr. Liza Gold, Clinical professor of psychiatry, Georgetown University Medical Center; vice president, American Academy of Psychiatry & The Law; editor and author of “Gun Violence and Mental Illness”

Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers; @rweingarten

Mac Hardy, Director of operations, National Association of School Resource Officers; website

Jack Macleod, Junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; co-founder, Students for Change; @jackforchange

