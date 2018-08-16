© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Education

Are You Becoming An Empty Nester? Share Your Story

By Laura Roman
Published August 16, 2018 at 12:42 PM CDT
Summer is not over yet, but many parents are getting ready to send their kids off to college. Is your last child moving out of the house to go to college?If so, NPR's Morning Edition wants to hear from you.

It's one of those major turning points in life, not just for kids but also for parents, especially those are who are saying goodbye to their last or only child: They are about to become empty nesters.

Is your last child moving out of the house to go to college? If so, NPR's Morning Editionwants to hear from you. Please share your story with us below, or here. An NPR producer may follow up with you.

Laura Roman
