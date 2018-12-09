© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Education

Were Your TEACH Grants Converted To Loans While Teaching At A Qualifying School?

By Chris Arnold
Published December 9, 2018 at 6:00 PM CST
NPR is doing an ongoing series of stories about the troubled TEACH Grant program. If you're one of the thousands of teachers who had grants converted to loans even though you were meeting the teaching requirements of the program â we want to hear from you.

There is now a fix underway to help teachers who lost their grants. If you can document that you are meeting or have met the teaching requirements of the program, the Department of Education says it will change your loans back to grants.

It doesn't matter if your annual certification paperwork was late or missing, this is a second chance for teachers. We want to hear your stories and hear what it's like going through this process.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.

Share your thoughts with us below — or here. Send us a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org. Include your name and where you're from, and put "TEACH Grant" in the subject line.

