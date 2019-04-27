Louisiana High School Senior Accepted To 115 Colleges

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The mailbox at Antoinette Love's home is overflowed with happy news. The senior at the International High School of New Orleans has been accepted to 115 colleges, who've offered more than $3.7 million worth of scholarships. She's the oldest of the five children of Anthony and Yolanda Love, who told WDSU in New Orleans, I was nervous when her dad and I had her at the young ages of 15 and 17.

Antoinette Love is also a gifted painter. She belongs to the National Senior Beta Club, the National English Honor Society and other groups but spends much of her time helping to raise her brothers and sisters, including a brother who has cystic fibrosis.

She says she'll visit several of the colleges who've offered her scholarships before making her choice. This really is a dream come true, she says. All my hours of studying, writing and classes have paid off in the best possible way. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.