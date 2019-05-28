© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Education

What Do You Wish You Knew While Paying Your Way Through College?

By Elissa Nadworny
Published May 28, 2019 at 12:37 PM CDT
Updated July 26

College is expensive. And juggling classes, work, and all of life's other challenges can be difficult.

NPR's education team is putting together a how-to guide — in podcast form — on navigating college when you're paying yourself. It's for Life Kit from NPR.

So, college students and recent grads: What are your best tips for paying your way through college? What's your best advice for other students trying to make ends meet?

Tell us by filling out the form below.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we would love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to npred@npr.org with "College Money" in the subject line.

This form was closed on July 26.

