Ohio State University Wants To Trademark The Word 'The'

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Words carry a lot of weight. Ohio State University sure thinks so. Oh, sorry. Guess I should say The Ohio State University. That is the official name, and the university never wants you to forget it. Ohio State wants to trademark the word the so they can put it on apparel. Yes, they think they'll make a point if people walk around in T-shirts that say simply the. A university spokesman said its brand and assets including the hold significant value. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.