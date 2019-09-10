University Of Tennessee Is Selling Bullied Boy's T-Shirt Design

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Florida grade school had college colors day, and one kid showed up with a homemade shirt repping the University of Tennessee. He got teased for it. His teacher, Laura Snyder, contacted UT to get him some merch to cheer him up, and the university did that and better. It made the kid's hand-drawn design official, selling a shirt with his logo to raise money for an anti-bullying group. Snyder said when her student found out, he smiled and, quote, "walked taller." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.