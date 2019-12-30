Changing The Game? The NCAA Opens The Door For Athletes To Profit (Rebroadcast)

The NCAA announced earlier this year that it would open the door for college athletes to begin profiting from their names, images and likenesses “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

Michael Drake, chair of the NCAA Board of Directors, released a statement, saying “we must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.”

The unanimous decision to modify those rules came after lawmakers from several states pressured the NCAA.

But does this really represent a change?

How long would it take to implement compensation for college athletes?

Andy Schwarz, Antitrust economist, OSKR consulting firm; co-founder, The Historical Basketball League; @andyhre

Tyler Tynes, Staff writer, The Ringer; @TylerRickyTynes

Luke Bonner, Former college and professional basketball player; co-founder, College Athletes Players Association; @LukeyBonner

