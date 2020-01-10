How A Pillow Fort Can Make Your Podcast Sound Better

Don't see the video? Click here.

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge is asking teachers around the country to turn their classrooms into studios and their lessons into podcasts.

As the contest kicks off its second year,here's a short video guide to making your podcast sound great. A good way to start? Build a pillow fort! Don Gonyea, a veteran NPR correspondent who has filed stories from all over the world, shows us how.

/ NPR / Don's tips to making a pillow fort: Test, make adjustments and test again.

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge is open to students in two categories: grades five through eight and grades nine through 12.

Last year, more than 25,000 students around the country participated, with two grand prize winners, more than 40 finalists and 300 honorable mentions. The winning entries, and some of the other podcasts, were featured on All Things Considered, Morning Edition and other NPR programs.

The official rules, entry guidelines, training tips and resources for teachers and students can be found at the contest's home page. And you can sign up for the contest's newsletter below.

Questions? Read through our frequently asked questions. If you're still looking for an answer, send us an email at studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org.

