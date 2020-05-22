Sextuplets Graduate High School Together

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Any parent is proud at graduation. The Headrick family is proud six times over. Eighteen years ago, the couple had sextuplets - six siblings who are now the first set of sextuplets to graduate high school together in Kansas. Ethan, Grant, Sean, Danielle, Melissa and Jaycie will mostly explore solo life at different colleges. We can only say congratulations, congratulations, congratulations, congratulations, congratulations, congratulations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.