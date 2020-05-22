© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sextuplets Graduate High School Together

By Steve Inskeep
Published May 22, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Any parent is proud at graduation. The Headrick family is proud six times over. Eighteen years ago, the couple had sextuplets - six siblings who are now the first set of sextuplets to graduate high school together in Kansas. Ethan, Grant, Sean, Danielle, Melissa and Jaycie will mostly explore solo life at different colleges. We can only say congratulations, congratulations, congratulations, congratulations, congratulations, congratulations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
