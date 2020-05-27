Full List of Student Podcast Challenge 2020 Finalists
High School Finalists:
America Isn't All Song and Dance
Changing the White Curriculum, One Book at a Time
How a Small Town Discovered the Universe
Life And Death In The Amazon: A Tragic Tale Of Survival
Live, Laugh, Question Life: A Fam of Five
Offensive Mascot Representation In Wisconsin Schools
Strawberries In The Death Capital?
Things You Don't Know About Tesla
What Is The Most Beautiful Sound?
Why Instagram is Like a Cocaine-Laced Brownie
Middle School Finalists:
Resolved: That the U.S. Government Ought to Ban Political Advertising on Social Media
