Summer Reading Takes Flight In Virginia School District

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Virginia school district was delivering meals and books to students by bus as the pandemic began. This summer, they take to the sky. Montgomery County Public Schools started delivering summer reading by drone. A company called Wing does this. A small drone hovers 23 feet over your house and drops the book on a cable. And that's when the operators hope that a curious kid on the ground doesn't reach up and pull. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.