© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

For Standout Indiana High School Graduate, The Sky Is The Limit

Published August 20, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Taran Richardson. He's 18, from my home state of Indiana. At Tindley high school, he's a track star, a basketball player, a dean's list student and senior class president. He applied to 70 colleges and 65 said yes, offering a million dollars in scholarships. Richardson chose Howard University to study astrophysics and says the sky's the limit, which means he's also good at dad jokes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Education