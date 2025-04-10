Rural Wisconsinites in need of a ride may someday benefit from UWM research on driverless cars

A research team at UW-Milwaukee is about to use federal funds to try to improve the use of autonomous (self-driving) vehicles in rural areas. Public transportation is less common in rural communities and many residents need help getting to the grocery store or doctor.

The thought is that public agencies or private companies offering trips in driverless cars can help fill the gap.

In a small lab on the UW-Milwaukee campus, Ph.D. student Narayan Rai is using a desktop computer and Wi-Fi to move three battery-powered robotic cars—about 16 inches long and eight inches wide—around a circle drawn on the floor.

The cars make a whirring sound as they move.

We mention to Rai that the computer on the little cars is about the size of a stick of gum.

He laughs, adding, “Yeah, it can go even smaller than this.”

Rai explains the cars also have small sensors measuring the cars’ inertia—or resistance to changes in motion—and wheel speed. He says the sensors feed information to the little on-board computer.

“It basically gathers all the sensor data off the cars and sends the instructions to drive the motor and steering control as well,” he says.

Chuck Quirmbach One of the model robotic cars (the car body is off, to better show parts of the chassis) being tested at UWM, by a team led by Prof. Tom Shi.

Rai and a team led by UWM Civil and Environmental Engineering Prof. Tom Shi are trying to test an algorithm —a problem-solving procedure they’ve developed—that would help driverless or autonomous vehicles operate better in rural areas. AV’s as they are sometimes known, are being used in a few large cities like San Francisco. But in rural communities, there are often fewer high-definition maps, road signs and markings, and less communication infrastructure needed for AV's to operate.

Shi says he and his team are looking at two remedies, strengthening the communication power of the infrastructure, and of the vehicle.

“We should do the things at the same time, to make sure we have a reliable connected environment for the vehicle to operate," Shi says.

Yet, he says the technological improvements can’t be too expensive for the car, or the local community.

“If you push too hard on one direction, the cost will increase significantly. But if you want to pursue both directions, they do have a trade-off," he says.

UWM PhD student Muhammad Fahad (left) and Engineering Prof. Tom Shi hold an antenna and camera used on autonomous vehicles.

UWM will soon be receiving $1.4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for its work on autonomous vehicles — money the campus believes the Trump administration won’t freeze. Overall, the government is scheduled to spend $15 million on the six-year project, with other partners including UW-Madison and universities in other states, and local collaborators like Walworth and Jefferson counties.

Another UWM Ph.D. student, Muhammad Fahad, says part of his focus is on the eventual user.

“Some people cannot drive, like disabled people. So, if an autonomous vehicle is there, there doesn’t need to be a call to a driver. They will just book from the mobile, the vehicle will come, they don’t need to drive and the vehicle will go from one location to another location,” Fahad says.

That’s presuming more people become comfortable with driverless cars. Professor Shi says surveys have shown success changes minds.

“A lot of the people are pretty skeptical in terms of the technology. But once we provide them with successful riding experience, their opinion we would change dramatically. Dramatically from the negative side to the positive side,” Shi says.

Shi says he hopes testing with full-size vehicles will start later this year. He says improving AVs in rural areas could help urban use, too.