Election 2022
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has OK'd a guidance document for election clerks that covers when people with disabilities have help returning a completed absentee ballot this fall. But some members of the panel expect a lawsuit challenging the rules.
President Joe Biden proves a forceful pinch-hitter for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her some control of elections in the key battleground state but the Republican candidate isn't saying what she wants to do with it.
A federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, despite a state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise.
U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes met with seniors Monday after he criticized his opponent, Sen. Ron Johnson, during a 10-minute speech.
From the Chicken Burn to Mexican Fiesta — the candidates for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate were busy campaigning in the Milwaukee area.