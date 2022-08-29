© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Election 2022


The mission behind WUWM's election coverage is to inform Milwaukee-area residents on what their political candidates believe in as well as what they plan to do if elected. We also provide information on the voting process and how to participate.

We strive to find out what's most important to you and tailor our coverage around it. We also aim to hold candidates accountable, report the facts and correct misinformation.

