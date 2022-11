Here is where you can find 2022 Wisconsin midterm election results for governor, U.S. Senate and other key contests.

For races that aren't included in election night live results from the Associated Press, projected winners will be marked in bold.

Attorney General Josh Kaul Democratic (Incumbent) Eric Toney Republican Secretary of State Dough La Follette Democratic (Incumbent) Amy Loundenbeck Republican Neil Harmon Libertarian Sharyl McFarland Wisconsin Green Party State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski Democratic, Not running (Incumbent) Aaron Richardson Democratic John S. Leiber Republican Andrew Zuelke Constitution

State Senate District 3 Tim Carpenter Democratic (Incumbent) Angel Sanchez Republican District 5 Dale Kooyenga Republican, Not running (Incumbent) Jessica Katzenmeyer Democratic Rob Hutton Republican District 7 Chris J. Larson Democratic (Incumbent) Peter Gilbert Republican District 21 Van H. Wanggaard Republican (Incumbent) District 33 Chris Kapenga Republican (Incumbent) State Assembly District 7 Daniel Graan Riemer Democratic (Incumbent) Zachary Marshall Republican District 8 Sylvia Ortiz-Velez Democratic (Incumbent) District 9 Marisabel Cabrera Democratic (Incumbent) Ryan Michael Antczak Republican District 10 David Bowen Democratic, Not running (Incumbent) Darrin Madison Democratic District 11 Dora Drake Democratic (Incumbent) District 12 LaKeshia N. Myers Democratic (Incumbent) Greg Canady Republican District 13 Sara Rodriguez Democratic, Not running (Incumbent) Sarah Harrison Democratic Tom Michalski Republican District 14 Robyn Vining Democratic (Incumbent) Keva Turner Republican District 15 Joe Sanfelippo Republican, Not running (Incumbent) Dave Maxey Republican District 16 Kalan Haywood Democratic (Incumbent) District 17 Supreme Moore Omokunde Democratic (Incumbent) Abie Eisenbach Republican District 18 Evan Goyke Democratic (Incumbent) District 19 Jonathan Brostoff Democratic, Not running (Incumbent) Ryan Clancy Democratic District 20 Christine M. Sinicki Democratic (Incumbent) Scott Hermann Republican District 21 Nathan M. Jurowski Democratic Jessie Rodriguez Republican (Incumbent) District 22 Matt Brown Democratic Janel Brandtjen Republican (Incumbent) District 23 Deb Andraca Democratic (Incumbent) Purnima Nath Republican District 24 Bob Tatterson Democratic Dan Knodl Republican (Incumbent) District 38 Barbara Dittrich Republican (Incumbent) District 39 Mark Born Republican (Incumbent) District 58 Mary Ann Rzeszulek Democratic Rick Gundrum Republican (Incumbent) District 60 Daniel E. Larsen Democratic Robert Brooks Republican (Incumbent) District 61 Samantha Kerkman Republican, Not running (Incumbent) Max Winkels Democratic Amanda Nedweski Republican District 62 Anthony Hammes Democratic Robert Wittke Republican (Incumbent) District 63 Robin Vos Republican (Incumbent) District 64 Tip McGuire Democratic (Incumbent) Ed Hibsch Republican District 65 Tod Ohnstad Democratic (Incumbent) Frank Petrick Republican District 66 Greta Neubauer Democratic (Incumbent) Carl Hutton Republican District 82 Ken Skowronski Republican, Not running (Incumbent) Deborah Davis Democratic Chuck Wichgers Republican District 83 Chuck Wichgers Republican, Not running (Incumbent) Nik Rettinger Democratic Chaz Self Independent District 84 Mike Kuglitsch Republican, Not running (Incumbent) Lu Ann Bird Democratic Bob Donovan Republican District 97 Scott Allen Republican (Incumbent) District 98 Christina Barry Democratic Adam Neylon Republican (Incumbent) District 99 Alec Thomas Dahms Democratic Cindi Duchow Republican (Incumbent) Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Renee Ball Democratic Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court Anna Maria Hodges Democratic

Milwaukee County Firearms Referendum - Question 1

Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic “military-style” firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?

YES

NO

Milwaukee County Marijuana Referendum - Question 2

Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?

YES

NO