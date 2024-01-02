Environment Section

-
Invasive carp abound in the Mississippi River, but state and federal partners work to slow them downFor more than two decades, federal and state agencies have been trying to prevent Asian carp from taking hold in the Great Lakes. Part of the prevention is limiting the spread of carp in the Mississippi River Basin, which stretches from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.
On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council passed a resolution directing DPW to pick up resident's Christmas trees and not dispose them in a landfill. This reverses the announcement DPW made last week, saying residents would need drop off their trees or come up with other plans.