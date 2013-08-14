Capturing The Complexities Of The Colorado River

7 of 13 — Farmer Bill O'Leary of Parachute, Colo., pets his horse after feeding her oats. He had to sell some of his horses because he could not afford to keep feeding them with the drought. He is trying a new watering method. With sprinkler systems, the water just evaporates into the air, he says. "I'm going to run the water through a pipe, put holes in it, so the water runs to the produce."

