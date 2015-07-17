What Can A Small Town In England Teach Us About Resilience?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finite.

About Rob Hopkins' TED Talk

Community organizer Rob Hopkins argues that individuals, towns and communities have a large role to play in lowering our dependence on fossil fuels.

About Rob Hopkins

Rob Hopkins is the founder of the Transition movement, a community-driven approach to creating societies independent of fossil fuels. In the face of climate change, he developed the concept of Transition Initiatives — communities that produce their own goods and services, curb the need for transportation and take other measures to prepare for a possible post-oil future.

