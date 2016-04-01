When Crisis Strikes On Everest — How Do You Respond?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Crisis and Response

About Ken Kamler's TED Talk

Physician Ken Kamler describes his experience as a doctor on Mount Everest during one of its deadliest days in its history.

About Ken Kamler

Ken Kamler is an adventure physician who has traveled to places with some of the most extreme conditions on earth, from the Andes mountains to the Antarctic ice to the Amazon rainforest. He has worked on expeditions helping the teams of National Geographic, as well as NASA. By 1996, Kamler had been to Mount Everest six times.

Kamler is the author of Doctor on Everest and Surviving the Extremes: A Doctor's Journey to the Limits of Human Endurance.He is currently practicing microsurgery, specializing in hand reconstruction and finger reattachment in New York.

