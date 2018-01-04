Share Your Flooding Story And Plan

From Florida to Southern California and New York to Alaska, residents and officials are making plans to cope with increased flooding and sea level rise. As NPR and Reveal reported, Louisiana has created a buyout plan but doesn't have the money to fund it. Some residents of vulnerable areas have decided on their own to move away; others have elevated their homes or tied boats to their steps, prepared to evacuate each time it rains heavily. NPR wants to know how flooding is affecting your home, life or community and what plans you may have to address it. Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future story:

