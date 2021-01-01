Honoring Eric Von’s Memory by Fostering the Next Generation of Journalists

Well-respected Milwaukee journalist and commentator, Eric Von, died in 2016 after a more than 25 year career in the radio industry. His reporting and talk shows engaged newsmakers in discussions of important community issues.

In addition to his work with WNOV-AM and other commercial radio stations, Mr. Von spent his last years working with WUWM 89.7 FM, 371 Productions and AIR's Finding America on the Precious Lives project, a 2-year, 100-part weekly radio series about gun violence and young people in the Milwaukee area.

WUWM seeks to honor Von’s memory by giving the next generation of journalists a chance to develop their craft so that they may carry on his legacy through the Eric Von Fellowship.

“This is an incredible project to honor my late husband’s life, impact and commitment to making our community better," Eric Von's wife, Faithe Colas shares. "He was a professional journalist and a dynamic commentator and I’m grateful to have the support of WUWM to keep his vision alive."

Meet The Eric Von Fellows

How To Support The Eric Von Fellowship

Click here to give online.

Send a check made out to WUWM with “Eric Von Fellowship” included in the notes to: WUWM / 111 E Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 700 / Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Contact WUWM at 414-­270-­1225 to make a gift over the phone.

Please refer questions to WUWM's Member Services at 414-270-1225 or wuwm@uwm.edu.