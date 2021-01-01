Earlier in 2015, WUWM hosted our first-ever “Young Friends of WUWM” happy hour event. Inspired by the success, we are launching Generation Listen MKE to continue our efforts to reach and engage with our younger listeners.

We are actively building a community of young WUWM listeners who share our curiosity about the world, and our passion for creating a more informed and engaged public. Generation Listen MKE is a conscious movement to connect WUWM with younger audiences (aged 21-40) and connect those fans to one another. This is a new venture for us, and we need your input and participation to make it both successful and relevant.

*SPECIAL EVENT*

Generation Listen MKE Planning Committee Meeting

Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WUWM (111 E. Wisconsin Ave, Suite 700, Milwaukee)

» Click here to RSVP.

If you have any questions, please contact Christine Lamitina at 414-270-1137 or Lamitina@uwm.edu.