Health & Science

Use This Site To Delete Old Accounts You Don't Use Anymore

By Elise Hu
Published August 26, 2013 at 8:54 AM CDT
Direct links to deleting your old accounts, all on one page.
It's hard to know how many online accounts and services each of us has created by now, but it's probably somewhere in the neighborhood of "too many." This proliferation of online accounts has grown a whole crop of password-remembering services that, of course, also require accounts.

It would be great to cut the clutter by just deleting the ones you don't use. But companies don't make it easy, burying the account deactivation pages from view and requiring a litany of frustrating steps to get there.

But now, there's this: a . It's a directory of common accounts and direct links to the deactivation page for each service. And for each vendor, it ranks the difficulty of deleting your account — for example, deleting your Instagram is easy; deleting your Amazon account is hard.

Hat tip to entrepreneur Sean Bonner for pointing out . Readers, let us know how well it works for you.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
