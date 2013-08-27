Faux Instagram Tutorial Teaches Seniors How To Tech

In the latest edition of Conan O'Brien's Team Coco video series, "Senior Tech Expert Bob" is teaching elderly folk how to use Instagram. He misses the mark on some facts, and by some facts, we mean almost all facts.

Check out the video below, where Bob explains how seniors can use Instagram to keep an eye on their grandkids, and use filters like "glaucoma" or "cataracts" on their photos.

The faux Instagram tutorial is part of a series on the Team Coco YouTube channel. Previous senior tech Lessons have featured text messaging, Twitter and Google Plus.

"Because learning shouldn't stop because you almost have," says the fake senior expert, Bob.

