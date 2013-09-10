Humberto Expected To Become First Hurricane Of Atlantic Season

Tropical Storm Humberto is poised to get a promotion, becoming the first hurricane of an otherwise lackluster Atlantic season to date.

Humberto and Tropical Storm Gabrielle are both active in the Atlantic right now. Brian McNoldy, of the University of Miami's Rosenthiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, writes for the Capital Weather Gang's blog that Humberto is "very close to becoming the season's first hurricane" on Tuesday — the same day that marks the climatological peak for hurricane activity.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle, which looked to be breaking apart earlier, has reorganized and been re-designated a tropical storm.

McNoldy writes that "among the models, there is good agreement" on formation also of a Tropical Storm Ingrid off the Mexican coast in the coming days.

As we reported in August, several forecast groups, including NOAA, had predicted an especially active season this year after underestimating 2012, which gave us the likes of Sandy.

