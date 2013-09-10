© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

Humberto Expected To Become First Hurricane Of Atlantic Season

By Scott Neuman
Published September 10, 2013 at 5:32 PM CDT
Tropical Storms Humberto and Gabrielle. Humberto is expected to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.
Tropical Storm Humberto is poised to get a promotion, becoming the first hurricane of an otherwise lackluster Atlantic season to date.

Humberto and Tropical Storm Gabrielle are both active in the Atlantic right now. Brian McNoldy, of the University of Miami's Rosenthiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, writes for the Capital Weather Gang's blog that Humberto is "very close to becoming the season's first hurricane" on Tuesday — the same day that marks the climatological peak for hurricane activity.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle, which looked to be breaking apart earlier, has reorganized and been re-designated a tropical storm.

McNoldy writes that "among the models, there is good agreement" on formation also of a Tropical Storm Ingrid off the Mexican coast in the coming days.

As we reported in August, several forecast groups, including NOAA, had predicted an especially active season this year after underestimating 2012, which gave us the likes of Sandy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
