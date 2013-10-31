'Sesame Street' Characters To Help Sell Veggies To Kids

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And amid today's feast of Halloween candy, our last word in business is Captain Vegetable.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That, of course, is the name of a character who promotes healthy eating on TVs "Sesame Street."

MONTAGNE: Now the children's program is waiving licensing fees for two years, so its characters can help market healthy foods, joining forces with the Produce Marketing Association and first lady Michelle Obama's campaign against childhood obesity.

INSKEEP: Yesterday, "Sesame Street's" Rosita and Elmo announced a partnership with the first lady.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SERIES, "SESAME STREET")

MICHELLE OBAMA: So do how you guys feel about getting kids pumped up about and excited about eating healthy foods?

KEVIN CLASH: (as Elmo) Oh, but it's wonderful. Elmo loves healthy food, that Elmo thinks that fruits and vegetables are delicious.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: So I guess The Count can now count calories.

INSKEEP: And the Cookie Monster can say: Me want a cauliflower.

MONTAGNE: Maybe not but he had this to say.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SERIES, "SESAME STREET")

DAVID RUDMAN: (as Cookie Monster) Cookie, sometimes food.

MONTAGNE: And Cookie is a sometimes food and Halloween is definitely one of those times.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Although, don't you mean, I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SERIES, "SESAME STREET")

RUDMAN: (as Cookie Monster) (Singing) A cookie is a sometimes food. Yes, a cookie is a sometime food.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Singing) Oh, a cookie is a sometime food... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.