What's A Kinder Way To Frame Success?

We have made in the United States a meritocratic society where success is deserved, but failure is also deserved.

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode Success.

About Alain De Botton's TEDTalk

Alain de Botton examines our ideas of success and failure — and questions the assumptions underlying these two judgments. He makes an eloquent, witty case to move beyond snobbery to find true pleasure in our work.

About Alain De Botton

Alain de Botton's writing has been described as "philosophy of everyday life." He is the author of several books, including How Proust Can Change Your Life and most recently, Art As Therapy.

In 2008, de Botton started The School of Life in London, a social enterprise determined to make learning and therapy relevant in today's uptight culture.

