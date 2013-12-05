Female Doctor Beats Odds To Bring Air Ambulance To Nigeria

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to turn now to another story about the struggle to provide health care in a part of the world that surely needs it. We're talking about Africa. But today, we're not talking about health concerns that are often in the news like malaria or HIV/AIDS. My next guest, Dr. Ola Orekunrin, says there is another epidemic. She calls it a silent epidemic, and she's talking about trauma. But she's not just talking about it. She has actually piloted a solution, and I mean that literally. She is the founder and managing director of West Africa's first air ambulance service Flying Doctors Nigeria. She is a medical doctor and a helicopter pilot, and she's with us now. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

OLA OREKUNRIN: Hi, lovely to be here.

MARTIN: Tell me exactly what your organization does.

OREKUNRIN: Well, we do what any other air ambulance service in the world does really, which is transfer somebody who has overwhelmed the level of care in a particular environment to a more suitable level of care for them. And I think the difference is in an air ambulance service operating in Africa, obviously, compared to an air ambulance operating in most parts of the developed world is our journey times tend to be a lot longer. So the distance between those remote areas and the urban areas tend to be hours rather than minutes. For example, where I grew up - I grew up in a small town in England, and we had a 10 minute air ambulance journey to the nearest hospital. And that was the average sort of time in our region.

MARTIN: I know of many people who live in urban areas, and if there's, you know, a traffic accident...

OREKUNRIN: Exactly.

MARTIN: ...Or something, you'll hear on the news that so and so was airlifted to...

OREKUNRIN: Absolutely.

MARTIN: ...Such and such a place.

OREKUNRIN: Absolutely.

MARTIN: And you assume that all is well.

OREKUNRIN: Yes.

MARTIN: Right.

OREKUNRIN: With our operations, it's usually hours.

MARTIN: Now you were raised in the U.K. and went to...

OREKUNRIN: I was.

MARTIN: ...Medical school in the U.K.

OREKUNRIN: Yes.

MARTIN: So how then do come to be operating this service in Nigeria?

OREKUNRIN: I started thinking about health care in Africa really early. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do, but I knew it needed to be something that I was passionate about. And I was on social media - early social media. Can you remember all the message boards where you could sit and rant about issues that you found really annoying? So that's what I was doing for a couple of years. And I guess there came to a point where that wasn't enough for me.

And I really, really wanted to take action. And I think the thing that really pushed me off the sort of metaphorical cliff was when my own sister, actually, was on holiday in Nigeria, and she became critically ill and died before an air ambulance could reach her. And then I realized that this is what I needed to do. I was - I wanted to...

MARTIN: Now she was not a victim of a car accident.

OREKUNRIN: No, she was ill.

MARTIN: But it was in fact that she had a chronic condition. But she had, what, an acute attack...

OREKUNRIN: Yeah.

MARTIN: ...Of this urgent condition...

OREKUNRIN: Yes.

MARTIN: ...And she couldn't get help in time.

OREKUNRIN: Yes.

MARTIN: I'm sorry about that, by the way.

OREKUNRIN: Thank you.

MARTIN: And I know it has to be painful even now...

OREKUNRIN: Thank you.

MARTIN: ...To think about. But...

OREKUNRIN: I was in medical school then when it happened. And that was when I thought, OK, this is what I really, really want to do. I'm going to go to Nigeria and, whatever it takes, I'm going to set up an air ambulance that will save people like my sister.

MARTIN: I do want to mention - forgive me for mentioning - you are still a very young woman. You were in medical school at 22. You are only 27 years old now. I can imagine - stereotyping now - apologies - that you walk into a room, say I'm a medical doctor and a helicopter pilot and I'm going to start this air ambulance service. I can imagine that there is some people who thought, sure you are.

OREKUNRIN: Everybody thought I was joking, even - I spoke to some of the most senior people in aviation in Nigeria, and they all told me it wasn't possible. And that really leads me to a wider point about entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship is, I think, more about the facets that there inside you than outside. And I think that a lot of the stories about entrepreneurship in America, in Africa and, hopefully, the future stories I really hope will come out of Africa will be about personal resilience and actually self-believe because that's what took me through those times when some of the most senior people in aviation and medicine are telling me that it's really not going to work.

And people had invested, you know, close to millions of dollars in trying to start air ambulances in Nigeria, and it hadn't worked out for them. So they all told me to go back home. But I really believed deep inside me that I could find a model, I could find a market and I could find the right sets of staff and other factors that would make it work. And it was that self-belief that got me through that really tough period.

MARTIN: Why did they say it wouldn't work?

OREKUNRIN: There's a lot of regulation in Nigeria. There's a lot of bureaucracy in Nigeria. Our phone lines barely work, so it's quite difficult to get through to certain numbers. So we have large telecommunications networks in Nigeria, but sometimes in an emergency it's difficult to get through. There's a lot of infrastructural issues, and obviously, there's quite a lot of funding required as well. And you have to generate a certain amount of revenue to keep the service running.

MARTIN: So how do you think you were able to do it? 'Cause you did do it. It is in fact up and running now. And it's not just you. You actually manage a whole group of physicians like yourself - of medical professionals yourself, right?

OREKUNRIN: I think that one key was I was a doctor and I'd seen air ambulance services work in the past. I'd thought about it. I'd visited several and listened to their stories quite carefully. And I was willing to put everything that I had into it. And I think that maybe some of the people that had come in the past, number one, weren't doctors. They didn't have, perhaps, the necessary expertise, and they were in it for the money. And it's very, very, very hard to start a business when you're solely in it for the money. I mean, you can be 50 percent in it for the money, but there has to be a part of you that is really genuinely passionate about a cause that is beyond money. And I think that that's one of most important points about entrepreneurship.

MARTIN: Are there stories that stand out for you of the people that you've been able to serve through your air ambulance service that you might be willing to share with us?

OREKUNRIN: Definitely, definitely, there are. I think one of the most notable for me is a young gentleman who his bank was robbed. And - he didn't own the bank, but the bank he worked in was robbed - and he had a horrific facial injury. He lost his tongue, his lips, most of his face from gunshot wounds. And we were called in the early hours of the morning to airlift this gentleman to a hospital. And he was writing 'cause his sort of apparatus for speaking were all destroyed, and he was saying, look, don't let my fiancee see me like this because he thought that she wouldn't want to marry him anymore. So we were able to fly him to a suitable hospital.

He was able to have facial reconstruction, and he got married a few months ago. And I think that that's one of the, you know, most remarkable stories for me because if he had stayed where the incident happened, then he would have had this horrific injury and probably have died. And seeing his wedding pictures was just so emotional for me 'cause I could remember exactly how he looked when the injury happened and how we'd managed to change that story. And I think that's one of the most emotional things for me.

MARTIN: So what's next for you having done this? What's next? Moon launch? You know, Mars? Space station? What are we trying - what are we doing next?

OREKUNRIN: I'm really passionate about emergency care. I think that most people, even people that have chronic diseases, die of an emergency situation. And if we can get people to hospitals faster in Africa, across Africa, then we can prevent more deaths. We can save more lives if in emergency situations people can access the right type of health care. So we're working on a land ambulance program with some of our partners. And we're working on a paramedics training scheme, as well, to make sure that we're really delivering on our promise to get the right patients to the right medical facilities within the right timeframe.

MARTIN: Dr. Ola Orekunrin is a doctor, helicopter pilot. She is the founder and managing director of Flying Doctors Nigeria. And she flew into Washington, D.C., and we were able to speak with her there. Dr. Orekunrin, please keep us posted.

OREKUNRIN: Thank you.

MARTIN: Thank you so much for joining us.

OREKUNRIN: Thank you so much. Bye-bye.