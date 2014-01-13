From The Archives: 1984, The Year Of Online Shopping?

Amazon.com was founded in 1994.

A decade earlier, in 1984, only 8.2 percent of households in the United States had computers, according to the U.S. Census.

But there were limited ways to shop via a computer in 1984. And Robert Krulwich, who was then NPR's business correspondent, decided he wanted to try it.

You can listen to Krulwich navigating the online shopping world of 1984 — it involved a telephone, a TV, a typewriter keyboard and an additional monthly fee. The best quote from the interview comes from an analyst, who predicted it would be five to 10 years before online shopping became ubiquitous.

"There's no technological reason why today you couldn't have books in print — online — in your home," the analyst says.

Was Jeff Bezos listening?

