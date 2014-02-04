© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Is Obamacare A Job Killer? New Estimates Suggest It Might Be

By John Ydstie
Published February 4, 2014 at 3:00 PM CST

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

The Congressional Budget Office update also included an assessment of the effects of the Affordable Care Act. Most notably, the CBO now says the law could have a greater negative effect on the job market than it previously thought. NPR's John Ydstie reports.

JOHN YDSTIE, BYLINE: In its original estimate, the CBO said the new healthcare law would reduce the hours worked in the economy by about half a percent, the equivalent of 800,000 full time jobs. Its new estimate nearly triples that number to between 2 and 2.5 million full time jobs. CBO director Douglas Elmendorf elaborated in a news conference.

DOUGLAS ELMENDORF: I want to emphasize that that reduction is - doesn't mean that that many people precisely will leave the labor - choose to leave the labor force. We think that some people will chose to work fewer hours. Other people will choose to leave the labor force.

YDSTIE: Elmendorf was quick to add that the major cause of the estimated reduction in hours worked is workers choosing to work fewer hours. The reason, he said, is that low income workers get subsidies to purchase insurance based on their income and so they might choose to work fewer hours to keep their incomes from rising.

ELMENDORF: And the phasing out creates some disincentive for people to work more hours or to take a job.

YDSTIE: The White House wasted little time responding. Here's the chairman of the president's Council of Economic Advisors, Jason Furman.

JASON FURMAN: This is a choice on the part of workers, and I have no doubt that if, for example, we got rid of Social Security and Medicare, there are many 95-year-olds that would choose to work more. I don't think anyone would say that was a compelling argument to eliminate Social Security and Medicare.

YDSTIE: Republicans like Texas Senator John Cornyn were quick to jump on the new numbers to criticize the healthcare law.

SENATOR JOHN CORNYN: The president's own healthcare policy is killing full time work and putting people in part time work.

YDSTIE: Cornyn also repeated the Republican charge that the major reason for the damage to employment is that employers are reducing work hours to keep under the threshold that requires them to provide workers with healthcare. But Elmendorf said the CBO study found that is not a major factor. John Ydstie, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Health & Science
John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
See stories by John Ydstie