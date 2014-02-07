A Much More Honest Version Of Those Facebook Anniversary Videos

This week, to coincide with Facebook's 10th anniversary, Facebook made all billion of its users a personalized look-back video. Using its sorta creepy algorithms, Facebook picked out 15 images and moments from each user's Facebook history to feature and set them to music. You can see your own by clicking this link.

But if you're a fairly frequent Facebook user, a look-back video would feature these sorts of incidents, instead. Check out this hilarious parody from the team that recently created another viral hit — what conference calls would look like in real life:

