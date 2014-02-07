© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

A Much More Honest Version Of Those Facebook Anniversary Videos

By Elise Hu
Published February 7, 2014 at 10:11 AM CST

This week, to coincide with Facebook's 10th anniversary, Facebook made all billion of its users a personalized look-back video. Using its sorta creepy algorithms, Facebook picked out 15 images and moments from each user's Facebook history to feature and set them to music. You can see your own by clicking this link.

But if you're a fairly frequent Facebook user, a look-back video would feature these sorts of incidents, instead. Check out this hilarious parody from the team that recently created another viral hit — what conference calls would look like in real life:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health & ScienceNPR News
Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu