Health & Science

'I Will Fight Gravity For You,' Said Superman To Lois Lane

By Robert Krulwich
Published February 13, 2014 at 12:03 PM CST

I saw this. And then I thought, more people should see it. So I waited till Valentine's Day, so I could share this dance, Keone Madrid's dance, set to a poem by Rudy Francisco, and Robin Thicke's song, "Superman." I know this is a science site, so Superman's ode to Lois Lane, performed by an all-male team of San Diego hip-hop dancers isn't what you come here for — but hey, if you stay and watch for a bit, I'm kind of hoping you'll be surprised. Maybe even ... oh, I don't know, touched, just a little.

, the choreographer, has been making dances for a few years now, often with his amazing wife, Mari. They explore moods, moments — breaking words, beats, into perfect, precise gestures. Keone calls it "broken down free-style." Last year, they did a version of "When I'm Gone" by Anna Kendrick that I think I've watched 10 times. If you're curious, here it is. It made me crazy happy.

Health & ScienceNPR News
Robert Krulwich
Robert Krulwich works on radio, podcasts, video, the blogosphere. He has been called "the most inventive network reporter in television" by TV Guide.
