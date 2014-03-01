© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

An Answer For Issues With 'Lavatory Logistics' At Outdoor Events

By NPR Staff
Published March 1, 2014 at 3:00 PM CST

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with Arun Rath about an app that's bringing the community hospitality model to the bathroom. They also talk about a project that's made reading a full-body experience and sparked a conversation about the future of books.

NPR Staff
