© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Big Deals: We Charted Billion-Dollar Tech Buyouts Since 2002

By Elise Hu,
Alyson Hurt
Published May 20, 2014 at 4:18 PM CDT

Lately, there have been so many billion-dollar tech acquisitions in the headlines that it's hard to keep them straight. We await Apple's buyout of Dr. Dre's Beats for $3.2 billion. YouTube is reportedly close to a purchase of the video game streaming service Twitch, for $1 billion. And it wasn't that long ago that Facebook made its big news with a $19 billion purchase of the messaging service WhatsApp.

How do all of these recent deals compare with the other big acquisitions of the past decade? We went back an arbitrary 12 years, which was firmly after the last tech bubble, and charted all the notable tech industry acquisitions of $1 billion or more. They're organized by size and company.

Looking at this, it reminded us what a huge force HP was in the early 2000s. What else do you notice from this chart?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health & ScienceNPR News
Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu
Alyson Hurt
See stories by Alyson Hurt