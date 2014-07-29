Brothers Exploit Loopholes In Airbnb, Kickstarter

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

For a bit more on the sharing economy, today's last word in Business is a cautionary tale.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Two brothers, Maksym and Denys Pashanin, rented a condo in Palm Springs via Airbnb and never left. After 30 days, they began claiming tenants' rights. Then they threatened to sue the owner for negligence, claiming the tap water damaged their espresso machine.

WERTHEIMER: Meanwhile, the brothers raised nearly $40,000 on Kickstarter to develop a video game and never delivered. As for the squatting, Maksym tweeted over the weekend that he'd do it again. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.