Smartphone Apps Help To Battle Campus Sexual Assaults

NPR has been examining sexual assault on campus.

Dozens of U.S. colleges are being investigated over their handling of sexual assault claims.

Incoming freshman are especially vulnerable to those assaults.

The first six weeks of the semester are called the "red zone" when a student is most likely to experience rape or an attempted rape.

Amid all the concerns, there's new legislation in place for colleges, and there's hope that technology could help.

Several new smartphone apps offer quick ways for students facing dangerous or uncomfortable situations to reach out to friends, connect with resources on campus or call the police.

