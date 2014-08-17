A Video Game Tribute To Robin Williams

(SOUNDBITE OF COMMERCIAL)

ZELDA WILLIAMS: Stop stealing my rubies.

ROBIN WILLIAMS: They're mine now - mine.

Z. WILLIAMS: It is not over yet.

R. WILLIAMS: What move was that? Oh, don't do that. No, no, no.

Z. WILLIAMS: It's over. You lose.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Those are the voices of the late Robin Williams and his daughter in a commercial for Nintendo's "Legend Of Zelda" videogame. The actor loved the game so much that he named his daughter Zelda. Robin Williams' love of videogames was well-known in the gaming community, especially with fans of "World Of Warcraft," a game he played often. After Williams' death was announced, gamers started a petition to the creators of "World Of Warcraft" asking them to memorialize the actor in the game. Technical designer Chadd Nervig responded to the petition on Twitter. Yes, we're taking care of it, he wrote. And so Williams' legacy will live - on-screen and in-game.