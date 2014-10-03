Study: Standing Desks Are More Beneficial To Students
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
And now this.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET UP, STAND UP")
BOB MARLEY: (Singing) Get up; stand up. Stand up for your rights.
INSKEEP: Texas A&M wants you to stand up for your health.
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
The school gave 300 students standing desks. It was an effort to test the health benefits.
INSKEEP: And it turns out, students burned more calories and were more engaged.
CORNISH: Naturally, this raised a vital question that people asked the researcher.
INSKEEP: Were students cruelly being forced to stand?
CORNISH: The answer is no. No students were harmed in the making of this test.
INSKEEP: They had the option to use a stool. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.