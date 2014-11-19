WATCH: How Carbon Dioxide Travels Around The Globe

We're a few days late on this, but it's too cool not to share.

Here's a NASA video made from a new model that shows how carbon dioxide moves throughout Earth:

NASA explains what you just watched:

"Plumes of carbon dioxide in the simulation swirl and shift as winds disperse the greenhouse gas away from its sources. The simulation also illustrates differences in carbon dioxide levels in the northern and southern hemispheres and distinct swings in global carbon dioxide concentrations as the growth cycle of plants and trees changes with the seasons.

"Scientists have made ground-based measurements of carbon dioxide for decades and in July NASA launched the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2) satellite to make global, space-based carbon observations. But the simulation — the product of a new computer model that is among the highest-resolution ever created — is the first to show in such fine detail how carbon dioxide actually moves through the atmosphere."

